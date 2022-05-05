NBL Canada agrees multi-year sports betting partnership with IMG ARENA

Endeavour Group’s sports subsidiary IMG Arena has been selected as the official sports betting data supplier of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada).

The exclusive audio-visual sports betting and data rights deal begins at the start of the 2022/23 season with distribution to IMG Arena’s network of sportsbook operators worldwide.

“This is an important step for NBL Canada as we move into the sports betting realm and it’s an honour to do so with such a respected and experienced partner in this space,” said NBL Canada vice president of operations Audley Stephenson.

IMG Arena’s technology will give fans access to real-time data, allowing NBL Canada to grow their reach while also offering sportsbook operators new content.

IMG Arena rights director Mark Wrigley said: “NBL Canada is an established organisation with an exciting brand. We are delighted they have chosen IMG Arena to work with them on their entry into sports betting and look forward to building a strong relationship to help grow their offering and audience by engaging fans around the world.”

Shares in IMG Arena parent Endeavor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) closed 4.67 per cent lower at $21.83 per share