Kambi sets agenda for Festival of Sportsbook

Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi has unveiled the agenda for its upcoming Festival of Sportsbook.

The week-long online content series will see Kambi’s global team and a number of external experts discuss a range of sports betting industry topics.

Taking place between 23-27 May, the festival will feature a series of public sessions on topics such as esports, sports betting integrity and how Kambi leverages its extensive network data to deliver best-in-class sports betting experiences.

Beginning with an opening address from Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén and chief commercial officer Cecilia Wachtmeister, the festival will also see Kambi SVP of product compliance Oliver Lamb and head of delivery management Clara Shen explore how Kambi supports partners in navigating local regulations to launch sportsbooks at speed. The digital event will also see Kambi deliver a series of in-depth, invite-only sessions for partners.

“Following the success of Kambi’s inaugural Festival of Sportsbook in 2021, we are delighted to be bringing the event back for 2022, delivering an extensive range of sessions that will cover the full breadth of the sports betting landscape,” said Wachtmeister. “With a number of external speakers on board to complement Kambi’s expertise, we look forward to welcoming the industry to what is sure to be an engaging and informative event.”