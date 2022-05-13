Genius Sports clinches first deal in Primeira Liga with Benfica

Sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has struck its first tracking data and broadcast augmentation partnership in Portuguese football with Benfica.

Through its Second Spectrum division, Genius Sports will provide Benfica with tracking technology, applying machine learning and AI capabilities to capture statistical insight. This will give Benfica fans, coaches, players and partners access to new data points, including expected goals, pressing metrics, player and shot speeds.

Genius Sports will power augmented broadcasts for Benfica across a selection of games each season, adding player stats and interactive customisations to the live fan experience, while Benfica coaches will have access to hundreds of new team and player metrics, as well as tactical videos to strengthen player and team performance levels through AI-driven analytics capabilities.

“As one of the most prestigious and innovative clubs in European football, Benfica has established an incredible reputation for going above and beyond for its fans,” said Second Spectrum executive director Paul Hunt. “Our agreement will give Benfica the opportunity to continue to enhance and innovate the live fan experience, bringing its passionate supporters closer to the action with interactive and data-driven broadcasts.”

Benfica head of performance analysis, Nuno Maricio, added: “It is with great pleasure that we can now rely on the data and reports provided by Genius Sports. The excellent quality of the system and data obtained, as well as the way in which all inputs are provided to performance analysts, sport data scientists and the coaching staff, is perfectly aligned with the analysis model and holistic intervention of Sport Lisboa e Benfica, allowing us to further develop and enhance our individual and team performance.”

Genius Sports has been an official data partner to the Primeira Liga since 2017.