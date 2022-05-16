Sportradar partners Australian Ice Hockey league

New York-listed Sportradar has agreed a major data and audio-visual distribution partnership with The Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL).

The partnership gives Sportradar worldwide data and AV distribution rights, excluding Australia and New Zealand, through to the end of the 2024 season.

Sportradar will also deliver a range of technological solutions to AIHL, including Connected Stadium, which captures live games and enhances the quality of video production. The Connected Stadium camera system will be installed at six league venues by 2024, starting with the O’Brien Icehouse in Melbourne.

The live feed from the camera system will be used by both local and international broadcasters to help increase viewership and build a larger fanbase for the AIHL.

Sportradar will also help safeguard the AIHL’s integrity by providing access to its Universal Fraud Detection System.

“The suite of industry-leading technology solutions that we provide is vital for the AIHL to engage a wider audience and grow the profile and participation in ice hockey, both in Australia and other key regions,” said Sportradar director of sports media & sports partnerships – Oceania, David Edwards. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase how our expertise and technological capabilities are used to support sports federations and leagues in this region.”

AIHL chairman Peter Hartshorne commented: “As we ramp up our efforts to grow the AIHL, with the addition of two more teams over the next three years, it is imperative that we have the right technological solutions to realise the league’s commercial potential. With Sportradar’s track record with some of the world’s largest sports leagues, we are confident that this partnership will yield positive results in the near future.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) gained 4.83 per cent to close at $10.20 per share in New York Friday.