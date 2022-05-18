BtoBet expands presence in Cameroon with Bet237

Aspire Global-owned sports betting supplier BtoBet has agreed a platform deal with Cameroon-based operator Ngnatat.

The deal will see the operator make use of BtoBet’s sportsbook and player account management platforms to deliver a sportsbook and casino experience via the Bet237 brand in retail and online, and will also utilise the supplier's managed trading services and risk management solutions.

“BtoBet’s cutting-edge sportsbook platform, with its highly flexible approach allows our partners to maintain an edge on the competition in the demanding African landscape,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “Furthermore, our localised approach, whereby we tailor our solutions to reflect not only the technological differences differentiating one country from another but also from a content perspective, enables our partners to deliver a bet stimulating experience to their players, eventually leading to the brand’s greater market-share.”

Alessandro Pizzolotto, chief executive of BtoBet's certified partner in Africa, STM Gaming, commented: “Strong GDP growth in sub-Sahara countries are underpinning the local iGaming industry’s growth forecast well above the global rate until 2025. Even though the local landscape is historically dominated by retail betting and land-based casinos, mobile money has provided an entry point for online betting, with numerous operators seeking to capitalise on the current digital shift. Throughout the years BtoBet has proven itself as the leading sportsbook platform supplier for Africa, with its technologies meeting the local scenario’s requirements, which differ greatly from those of more mature markets.”

A Bet237’s spokesperson added: “BtoBet’s experience in the region speaks for itself, especially when it comes to identifying the key traits that distinguish the market on a country-by-country basis. We were looking for a trusted partner that could meet our prerequisites for both the online and retail channels, and I am positive that the Neuron 3 platform will allow us to diversify our offering and give us a competitive edge in terms of the experience we provide to our players.”

Shares in BtoBet parent Aspire Global (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.55 per cent lower at SEK107.60 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.