The Ohio Casino Control Commission has confirmed that the state’s regulated sports betting market will officially open on 1 January 2023.

Ohio’s General Assembly passed House Bill 29 to legalize and regulate online and retail sports betting last year, with Governor Mike DeWine signing the bill into law in December.

The bill, which came into force on 23 March, requires all sports betting operations to begin on the same date, with the Commission now confirming this date as [...]