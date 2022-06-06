This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Delasport launches new mobile betting and gaming apps

6th June 2022 10:41 am GMT

iGaming platform provider Delasport has upgraded its native mobile applications for its sportsbook and online casino offerings.

The new Android and Apple apps have been created to integrate with Delasport’s sportsbook, casino and associated player account management platform, bringing the entire betting experience to the small screen.

The apps feature an elevated UX look and feel to improve the betting experience while offering advanced personalization and gamification elements to enhance customer engagement.

Players can also enjoy cross-products such as Tournaments, Missions, Badges, Spin & Win and other gamification tools.

“We are happy with the upgraded version of our native apps,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We took the extra mile to create the most intuitive design that includes quick betting options and a personalized betting experience.

“Players will have the freedom to play at their convenience while ensuring that our partners remain competitive and forward-thinking.” 

