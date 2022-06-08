FSB completes B2B transition

Sports betting and iGaming solutions provider FSB has completed its transformation into a B2B technology services provider after the discontinuation of its white label business.

FSB launched a three year plan to evolve its business into an end to end B2B software supplier operating model after securing growth investment from private equity group Clairvest in 2019.

This corporate goal was attained recently after British independent bookmaker JenningsBet became the final client to exit FSB’s B2C white label business.

“The completion of our three year journey to become a pure B2B gaming technology and services provider truly heralds a new era for us at FSB,” said chief executive officer Dave McDowell. “This transformation has been our end goal since we secured major investment from Clairvest in 2019 and over the last couple of years we’ve collaborated closely with our white label partners while they secured independent banking facilities, successfully obtained their own remote operating licences and ultimately transitioned to assume their own regulatory responsibilities.

“Our platform technology products, headlined by our award-winning omnichannel sportsbook, have been the bedrock for our growth over the last 18 months and we now look forward to expanding these trusted services further across regulated markets in multiple global regions in the months and years ahead.”