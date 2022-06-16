IMG Arena signs data partnership with the German Football Association

Endeavor Group’s sports subsidiary IMG Arena has signed a multi-year agreement with the German Football Association (DFB).

The agreement gives IMG Arena the data rights for all 63 matches in the DFB-Pokal, Germany’s national knockout cup competition, commencing with the 2022/23 season of the tournament, allowing distribution of the content to IMG Arena’s global network of sportsbook operators.

The DFB-Pokal competition features 64 teams from the top two domestic leagues, Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, including record 20-time winners FC Bayern Munich.

The new agreement expands IMG Arena’s data-driven partnership with DFB, which already includes collaboration around the 3. Liga and FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga for fast-path betting data rights through a European Leagues agreement.

“We are proud to announce this expanded partnership with one of the most prestigious federations in sport,” said IMG Arena senior director of rights Mark Wrigley. “The DFB-Pokal is a hugely exciting competition that will sit alongside the most in-demand properties in our portfolio.”

Dr. Holger Blask, managing director of the DFB's marketing and commercial arm, said: “IMG Arena is a leader in sports data distribution across multiple sports and sectors. We are pleased to grow the scope of our work together to include data and streaming for DFB-Pokal, one of our most important assets. The combination of IMG Arena’s technology leadership and worldwide reach will bring new engagement with the competition and broaden its audience.”