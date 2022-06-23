This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

FSB and Fitzdares eye Ontario sports betting opportunities

23rd June 2022 10:30 am GMT
FSB
Playtech

Sports betting and iGaming solutions provider FSB has announced the extension of its long-term partnership with UK bookmaker Fitzdares.

FSB will continue to supply the operator with its platform technology, casino aggregation and bespoke managed trading services in the UK, with the partnership set to expand to Canada as Fitzdares works towards the launch of its online sportsbook in Ontario.

“We’re delighted to continue to work with the fiercely ambitious and talented team at Fitzdares across existing and new markets,” said FSB chief operating officer Glenn Elliott. “Retaining one of our leading European partners speaks volumes about the strength of our product and people. There is no bigger dedicated horse racing betting brand in the UK than Fitzdares and this endorsement communicates the empowering and expertly managed nature of our market-leading horse racing offering. 

“We’ve collaborated closely over the last three years with Fitzdares to curate a multi-layered product for them that resonates with their unique client base. Quite simply, Fitzdares are a premium bookmaker who make premium choices and we look forward to their continuing growth over the next three years.”

Fitzdares CEO William Woodhams added: “Providing a world-class experience for our clients is everything for us. There was no way we could get there without extending our rock-solid relationship with FSB, whose incredible tech has enabled us to focus on delivering for our clients. We look forward to continuing our brilliant collaboration in the UK, Ontario, and beyond, in the months and years ahead.”

