OLG’s Proline sportsbook named official partner of the NBA

23rd June 2022 10:22 am GMT
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has agreed a deal for its Proline sportsbook to serve as an official partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in Ontario. 

The new multi-year deal builds on OLG's relationship with the NBA, which has delivered co-branded experiences to fans for a number of years, including NBA Winners' Corner presented by OLG and NBA Films for Fans created with OLG.

“Continuing our partnership with an incredible organisation like the NBA will help OLG create new excitement and opportunities for basketball fans on Proline+ and Proline at retail,” said OLG chief digital and strategy officer Dave Pridmore. “We’re thrilled to offer wagering on the NBA Draft for the first time while bringing our valued sports bettors even closer to the game through exclusive content and gameplay.”

NBA's associate vice president of international gaming & data ventures, Kuljeet Sindhar, added: “This expanded relationship marks the latest iteration of our deeply valued long-term relationship with OLG. We are delighted to continue to work together with OLG to innovate around the fan experience in a new era for Ontario sports betting.”

As part of the deal, OLG will continue to utilise NBA betting data, integrate official league marks and logos into select products, and collaborate with the NBA on a variety of basketball content for OLG's customers across its sports betting, lottery and iGaming product lines.

