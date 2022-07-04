Gaming Innovation Group agrees new supply deals in Portugal and Spain 

Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has agreed new deals with Caravel Entertainment's Moosh.pt brand in Portugal and an undisclosed retail betting operator in Spain.

The deal in Portugal will see Moosh.pt migrate from its existing SBTech-powered platform to GiG’s Sportnco platform during the final quarter of this year.

“We are very proud to sign this contract with Moosh, a new GiG customer in the demanding and attractive Portuguese market,” said Sportnco Gaming managing director Hervé Schlosser. “Moosh.pt has great ambitions domestically and there is no doubt that we are perfectly positioned to be able to respond positively to the new dynamics of this growing Portuguese operator.”



Moosh.pt CEO Martin Bengtsson commented: “It has been a long process to find the right partner for us, which we have found in the sportsbook and platform provider GiG. Their Sportnco subsidiary is well known for their top-notch sportsbook offering so this partnership offers a strong support for our business, and we are convinced our players will appreciate the new updated sportsbook when we go live.

"We have high ambitions in the Portuguese market, and this partnership will surely help us accelerate our plans to reach our goals and ambitions, not only in the sportsbook vertical but in Casino as well, whilst scaling up the offering in other regulated markets inside and outside of Europe,” Bengtsson added.

In Spain, GiG has signed its thirteenth client with an undisclosed partner that operates an established retail business in the country, and is expected to go online by the end of this year.

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with this new partner to help them utilise their existing retail brand and move into online gaming," said Schlosser. "In today’s marketplace, being able to offer the expertise, support and tools to help our partners stand out from the competition when launching in new markets is something we view as an essential part of our service offering.

“This new deal is fully in line with our strategy to focus on fast growing regulated markets, and also bring our expertise to a large number of clients in every market we are. With now 13 clients in Spain, our platform is more than ever the market reference and leader in this country.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 3.76 per cent lower at NOK16.36 per share in Oslo Monday morning.