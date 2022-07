Caesars Entertainment's Harrah's New Orleans will soon feature a new Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker poker room, with both facilities set to open this Autumn.

The planned Louisiana sportsbook will be located alongside the 20-table poker room and will feature four betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks.

“Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States," said Caesars Entertainment regional president Dan Real. “This first-class sportsbook will offer an unmatched [...]