Vancouver-based betting operator FansUnite Entertainment has agreed a platform licensing deal with Welsh bookmaking services provider Dragon Bet. 

The agreement will see Dragon Bet launch a new online sports betting platform, dragonbet.co.uk, powered by FansUnite's Chameleon iGaming solution.

Dragon Bet serves as the digital brand of John Lovell Racing, a Welsh bookmaker operating for over 50 years ago and active at 16 racecourses across Wales and the south of England.

FansUnite will license its Chameleon white-label betting software to [...]