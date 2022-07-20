SuperBook Sports partners FC Cincinnati in Ohio

SuperBook Sports has agreed a long-term sports betting partnership with MLS soccer club FC Cincinnati.

The partnership designates SuperBook Sports as the exclusive official sports betting partner of FC Cincinnati, as the operator prepares to launch its sportsbook in Ohio, subject to regulatory approval.

SuperBook Sports plans to launch a mobile app in Ohio offering players bets on a wide variety of sporting events, including MLS and FC Cincinnati matches, alongside a retail sportsbook in Cincinnati.

“We are [...]