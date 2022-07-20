SuperBook Sports partners FC Cincinnati in Ohio

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
WhatsApp
SuperBook Sports has agreed a long-term sports betting partnership with MLS soccer club FC Cincinnati.
The partnership designates SuperBook Sports as the exclusive official sports betting partner of FC Cincinnati, as the operator prepares to launch its sportsbook in Ohio, subject to regulatory approval.
SuperBook Sports plans to launch a mobile app in Ohio offering players bets on a wide variety of sporting events, including MLS and FC Cincinnati matches, alongside a retail sportsbook in Cincinnati.
“We are [...]
Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.
Subscribe
Already a subscriber or registered user? Login
WynnBET signs Detroit Lions deal and names new brand ambassadors
Sportradar signs football monitoring deal with United Soccer League