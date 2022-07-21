This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Altenar expands in Spain with Casino Gran Madrid

21st July 2022 10:23 am GMT
Malta-based gaming supplier Altenar has agreed a deal to supply its sports betting platform to Casino Gran Madrid in Spain. 

The platform offers Casino Gran Madrid a wide range of capabilities, with multiple specialisations across Esports, data and retail, as well as a wide range of virtual sports. 

“We are delighted to be fuelling growth at Casino Gran Madrid with our top tier sportsbook,” said Altenar sales manager Alejandro Cazorla. “We look forward to collaborating with our newfound partners to provide an even more satisfying betting experience to the Spanish customer base.

"This partnership is indicative of the continued progress we are seeing as a company, and the evidence is clear that our presence in Europe is as strong as ever.”

Casino Gran Madrid's online sportsbook was previously powered by Sportnco, which was acquired by Gaming Innovation Group in April.

