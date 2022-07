Frankfurt-listed betting and gaming operator bet-at-home.com will migrate its existing proprietary sportsbook platform to EveryMatrix's OddsMatrix platform, with the outsourcing to lead to a further reduction in its workforce.

The agreement covers all markets where bet-at-home is currently present, including its core market of Germany, with EveryMatrix supplying a turnkey solution which includes sportsbook, casino platform, player management, payments module and affiliate software.

The migration follows a number challenges for bet-at-home in the past year, with revenue [...]