New York-listed Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has launched a new BetRivers-branded retail sportsbook at Bingo World in Maryland.

The BetRivers Sportsbook opened its doors for the first time Monday, with the ceremonial first bet placed by former Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl champion Qadry "the Missile" Ismail.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bingo World to launch the BetRivers retail sportsbook in the state of Maryland,” said RSI chief executive Richard Schwartz. “With Bingo World's brand recognition [...]