Wisconsin’s tribal sports betting market is set to expand after the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians agreed a gaming compact amendment with the state.

The amendment signed Friday is subject to approval by the U.S. Department of Interior and will enable the tribe to offer event betting (sports and non-sports) at its Sevenwinds Casino in Hayward, Wisconsin, as well as online on other land within its reservation.

The state’s latest betting operator is [...]