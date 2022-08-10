Kambi Group expands partnership with Ondiss in Argentina

Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi Group has entered into a multi-year agreement with Argentina-based player account management platform Ondiss.

The new agreement will see Kambi offer its sportsbook technology and services to BetWarrior, Casino Magic and Casino Club, as well as potentially other operators which are part of the Ondiss network throughout Argentina.

The multi-channel partnership enables Kambi to expand its footprint in the fast-growing Latin American market by entering into provinces such as Córdoba, the second-most populous in Argentina, where Ondiss has been named as one of the ten license applicants.

The two companies already work together in Argentina in the provinces of Neuquén and Buenos Aires, as well as the City of Buenos Aires.

“The Latin American market continues to hold great promise for Kambi, so I am delighted to sign this exclusive agreement with Ondiss to support these visionary operators across Argentina,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “BetWarrior and Casino Magic have proven fantastic partners for Kambi since going live and we look forward to working with the two brands, as well as Casino Club, even more closely as they look to build on their already strong position in the market.”

BetWarrior chief marketing officer Santiago Gándara added: “This new agreement strengthens the successful relationship we have shared with Kambi since the launch of BetWarrior and will empower us to continue reinforcing our leadership in Argentina through the different brands and products that we operate together.”