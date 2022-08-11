This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

IGT and Nisqually Red Wind Casino team up for sports betting

11th August 2022 11:43 am GMT
IGT
Playtech

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) is expanding its presence in Washington State through a new sports betting contract with Nisqually Red Wind Casino. 

The Nisqually Red Wind Casino in Olympia, Washington, will deploy IGT’s PlaySports platform and betting kiosks at the venue, with IGT also providing trading services to the operator.

“Nisqually Red Wind Casino is excited to offer our guests additional gaming entertainment and elevated fan engagement by introducing an IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook,” said Nisqually Red Wind Casino general manager Conrad Granito. “Given IGT PlaySports' leadership across Washington State and the turnkey nature of their solution, we are confident that we've found the ideal sports betting growth partner.”

Joe Asher, IGT president of sports betting, commented:In adding a sportsbook to its already impressive casino, Nisqually Red Wind Casino can leverage sports betting as a powerful player acquisition tool and a driver of extended property visitation. IGT PlaySports has significant experience powering sportsbooks at tribal casinos throughout the U.S. and we look forward to helping Nisqually Red Wind Casino create a must-visit destination for sports fans in Olympia and the surrounding areas.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) gained 3.35 per cent to close at $21.61 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
International Game Technology Sports Betting Tribal Gaming United States Washington State
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Evolution, Play’n GO and more

IGT revenue falls to $1.02bn in second quarter

Italy’s Lottomatica swings to profit as first half revenue soars to €806.2m

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

IGT signs 4th US iLottery deal with Michigan Lottery tie-up

UK National Lottery licence process suspended as Gambling Act white paper said to be delayed

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Spin Games, Wizard Games and more

EveryMatrix selected as online provider for the National Lottery of Malta

Scientific Games brings back Steve Beason to lead digital lottery and sports betting

BetMGM to launch Wheel of Fortune-branded online casino in New Jersey

Mobile drives Rhode Island sportsbook growth in April

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

Mashantucket Pequot Tribe names iGaming chief executive

iSoftBet enters Buenos Aires with Jugadon partnership

Relax Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
G2E
Evolution
Digitain