IGT and Nisqually Red Wind Casino team up for sports betting

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) is expanding its presence in Washington State through a new sports betting contract with Nisqually Red Wind Casino.

The Nisqually Red Wind Casino in Olympia, Washington, will deploy IGT’s PlaySports platform and betting kiosks at the venue, with IGT also providing trading services to the operator.

“Nisqually Red Wind Casino is excited to offer our guests additional gaming entertainment and elevated fan engagement by introducing an IGT PlaySports-powered sportsbook,” said Nisqually Red Wind Casino general manager Conrad Granito. “Given IGT PlaySports' leadership across Washington State and the turnkey nature of their solution, we are confident that we've found the ideal sports betting growth partner.”

Joe Asher, IGT president of sports betting, commented: “In adding a sportsbook to its already impressive casino, Nisqually Red Wind Casino can leverage sports betting as a powerful player acquisition tool and a driver of extended property visitation. IGT PlaySports has significant experience powering sportsbooks at tribal casinos throughout the U.S. and we look forward to helping Nisqually Red Wind Casino create a must-visit destination for sports fans in Olympia and the surrounding areas.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) gained 3.35 per cent to close at $21.61 per share in New York Wednesday.