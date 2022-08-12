GiG expands in Latin America with Grupo Boldt

Gaming Innovation Group has extended its existing relationship with Grupo Boldt to include two new regulated regions.

After three previous entries into LATAM markets in 2020 and 2021, GiG is powering the launch of Boldt's Bplay brand in Buenos Aires, providing both its player account management platform and sportsbook solution.

A fifth regulated region is expected to be added to the partnership at the end of the year in the Argentinian province of Entre Rios, a jurisdiction where the Bplay brand will benefit from its current exclusivity.

GiG managing director at Sportnco Gaming, Hervé Schlosser, said: “It is exciting to be playing a big part of the expanding digital iGaming market for LATAM. Our partnership with Grupo Boldt and the Bplay brand promises a great deal of potential, leveraging our combined knowledge and expertise to further consolidate our commerciality in the region.”

Grupo Boldt business unit manager Jose del Pino added: “Bplay continues to bring the best gaming experience for our customers in Latin America, leading not only in launching new licenses, incorporating new and great games and products, but also proud of being the absolute leader in customer satisfaction, which is the one true podium that we deeply cherish. Our partnership with GiG and Sportnco Gaming has been a fundamental pillar for delivering the Bplay experience and I look forward to continue growing together.”