Stats Perform extends LaLiga data and live streaming deal until 2028

Sports data and technology provider Stats Perform has extended its long-term official data and live streaming partnership with Spain's LaLiga until 2028.

The new five-year deal will see Stats Perform continue to exclusively collect and manage live official data and player statistics from over 800 LaLiga matches per season, and distribute them to enhance LaLiga coverage for licensed global broadcasters, sponsors, publishers, fantasy providers, sportsbooks and the leagues’ own digital platforms.

Stats Perform also retains the right to distribute live video streams of LaLiga matches to licensed sportsbooks in international markets via its recently upgraded Bet LiveStreams service.

“Stats Perform’s unrivalled collection expertise, distribution and famous Opta brand means quality experiences for LaLiga fans and bettors,” said LaLiga audiovisual director Melcior Sole. “Their focus on innovation and AI will shed new light and tell new stories about how we play, immersing our local and global audiences more deeply in the game. Stats Perform is the perfect partner for a forward-thinking league like us.”

LaLiga joins Italy’s Serie A, France’s Ligue 1 and over 60 other football competitions in Stats Perform’s Bet LiveStreams portfolio, alongside tennis, basketball, cricket, ice hockey and two major new features, Instant Highlights and Smart Stats Overlays.

“The new deal demonstrates LaLiga’s commitment to growing its global appeal and providing a best-in-class experience for their fans,” said Stats Perform chief commercial officer Alex Rice. “We’re delighted and proud to be able to continue to bring such a high level of sports entertainment to our global media and betting partners and their customers.”

As part of the deal, Stats Perform’s Integrity services division will continue to work closely with LaLiga’s in-house Integrity Unit to monitor all levels of Spanish football for potential match manipulation activity.