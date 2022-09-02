Bragg Gaming expands Fuze player engagement tool to sports betting

Toronto and Nasdaq-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its player engagement and gamification product Fuze to its sportsbook product.

The Fuze toolset is already available to customers of Bragg’s online casino content via its proprietary distribution platform, and has now been extended to sports betting.

Using the toolset, operators running sports betting promotions can challenge punters to bet on the outcome of every football match in a World Cup group stage, with prizes for participants with the highest ratio of winning bets, all tracked live using Fuze leaderboards.

The supplier said that its highly-configurable Fuze sports betting promotions can open up a range of options to help operators promote specific sporting events, allowing punters to compete with each other and boosting wagers.

Additional features to be introduced in the near future include predefined individual challenges with a prize for successful completion, or a journey of multiple challenges with different achievement mechanics in return for rewards.

The technology can also be used to set up and operate loyalty programs where jurisdictions allow, in which punters collect points when making wagers to use later in a rewards store.

Fuze has been available to Bragg’s online casino customers since its launch in 2021. Data based on previous active promotions showed that the numbers of online casino bets, game rounds and players almost tripled during Fuze campaigns.

Fuze went live on Bragg's sportsbook platform for the first time with Dutch operator BetCity.nl, with other operators expected to roll out the functionality in the coming weeks and months.

“Fuze is a technologically perfected, modular and scalable product that allows for an agnostic sportsbook engine integration to service clients of any size,” said Bragg Gaming Group chief technology officer Peter Lavric. “We have high hopes for this solution as it enables sports fans to enjoy actively competing with each other, rather than passively following the events they love.

"Our engagement tools take the experience that punters get from sports betting to a whole new level while for operators, Fuze significantly helps drive business performance. As an already proven product with our online casino customers, we are certain that Fuze will perform as well with sportsbooks as it does with the casino segment and strongly believe that gamification is the future of sportsbooks.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.34 per cent lower at CAD$5.94 per share in Toronto Thursday.