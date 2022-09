New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has opened new retail sportsbooks at two of its casino venues in Louisiana, alongside a new World Series of Poker Room.

Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino both opened their new Caesars Sportsbook locations last week, while Harrah's debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.

“This was a special week for Caesars and our longstanding commitment to Louisiana,” said Caesars Entertainment regional president Dan Real. “The opening [...]