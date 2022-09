US sports betting operator BetMGM opened the first sportsbook at a National Football League (NFL) stadium over the weekend through its partnership with the Arizona Cardinals.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium opened to the public on Sunday, ahead of the Cardinals opening 2022 regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The retail sportsbook is a two-story, 17,000-square-foot entertainment destination featuring state-of-the-art sports wagering amenities and a variety of screens to watch games.

“The BetMGM Sportsbook [...]