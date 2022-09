Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has opened a retail sportsbook at The Riverboat on the Potomac in Maryland.

The official opening of the sportsbook follows license approval from The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) and a test launch in August to test its systems and procedures.

Riverboat on the Potomac is among the 17 entities that are designated in the sports wagering law to operate retail sportsbooks in Maryland, and is the seventh facility to open.

"PointsBet [...]