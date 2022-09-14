Amelco enters South Africa with LulaBet

Amelco is rolling out its sportsbook in South Africa for the first time in partnership with local operator LulaBet.

Newly established LulaBet will be powered by Amelco’s full end-to-end sports betting platform, giving the South African operator the same high level of technology as that deployed by other Amelco clients such as Entain, Flutter Entertainment, Hard Rock Digital, Wynn Interactive and FuboTV.

LulaBet will also offer players access to games from industry leading suppliers such as BetGames, Evolution, NetEnt and Red Tiger.

“At LulaBet, we’re committed to delivering a superior sports betting experience to our players. Our mission is to utilise only the best gaming technology available – and with Amelco, we’re confident that we’re going to do just that,” said LulaBet managing director Iain Gutteridge, who previously served as general manager of sports betting at casino operator Peermont Global.

“We thrive on the thrill of the win, and with South Africa’s first true tier-one platform and sportsbook, we’re delighted to give our customers access to the country’s premium sports betting and entertainment website. Get ready to experience online gaming like never before!”

Brandon Walker, head of business development at Amelco, commented: “Our launch in South Africa is going to be a true gamechanger – we have the insight on exactly what the market needs, and with our market-leading tech, we’re ready to bring the first true end-to-end tier-one platform and sportsbook to local players.

“Amelco has been servicing the industry’s best for 15 years and, having prepared to enter South Africa for 12 months, we have finally found the right partner in LulaBet to bring local players the best of breed. Together, we genuinely believe we can transform this market and we can’t wait to get started.”