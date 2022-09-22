This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IMG Arena nets data and streaming partnership with British Basketball League

22nd September 2022 10:36 am GMT
IMG Arena
Greentube

Endeavor Group’s sports subsidiary IMG Arena has secured the exclusive worldwide betting data and streaming rights to the British Basketball League (BBL).

The multi-year deal encompasses the 10 franchise-strong BBL Championship, end-of-season BBL Play-offs, knockout competitions, the BBL Cup and BBL Trophy.

IMG Arena will capture and deliver FastPath data from over 214 games per season for its global network of over 460 sportsbook operators, helping to deliver on BBL's growth strategy following the recent £7m investment from 777 Partners.

Miami-based 777 Partners's holdings include Spain's Sevilla FC, Belgium's Standard de Liège, France's Red Star FC, Italy's Genoa C.F.C., the BBL and BBL team London Lions, and California-based Halycon Gaming.

“Basketball is a sport that we are incredibly passionate about and committed to helping grow its global reach,” said IMG Arena senior rights director Mark Wrigley. “The BBL and its competitions are an exciting addition to our portfolio, increasing our offering of premier-level basketball from key territories around the world.”

BBL chief operating officer Andy Webb commented: “BBL has a stated mission to grow basketball and its following in the UK and beyond. Working with IMG ARENA helps us to do this by maximising returns from an important commercial asset while also widening BBL’s audience and fan engagement.” 

