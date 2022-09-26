Elys agrees Maryland retail betting deal with Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort

New York-listed sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology is aiming to enter Maryland's retail sportsbook market through a partnership with waterfront hotel and commercial bingo hall Rod ‘N’ Reel.

The agreement will see Elys provide its sportsbook platform and services to develop a new retail sportsbook at the Chesapeake Beach-based entertainment venue, which features over 275 pull tab machines and live bingo throughout the year.

Rod 'N' Reel was one of 17 venues that was named in Maryland's sports betting regulations, and is currently awaiting final license approval to launch a retail sportsbook following completion of its ongoing three-phase renovation project.

“Prior to selecting Elys as our sportsbook provider, we evaluated a number of potential solutions,” said Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort president Mary Lanham. “Elys’ platform and team clearly stood out based on the ease of use and integration with our existing operations, their proven track record with major casinos, as well as their decades of experience in the regulated sportsbook market. We look forward to offering sports gaming as an amenity to the resort experience, establishing Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort as a premier destination for the local community and visitors along the Chesapeake Bay."

Elys Game Technology executive chairman Michele Ciavarella commented: “We are excited to enter this partnership with the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort in Maryland, and to provide an end-to-end, first-in-class 'Build-a-Bet' sportsbook solution consistent with the amazing experience that Rod 'N' Reel Resort currently offers its guests, and we look forward to working with management to fulfil their inaugural sportsbook goals.”

Elys' existing US operations include retail betting at Grand Central Restaurant in Washington DC, and Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey.

Shares in Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) closed 7.51 per cent higher at $0.45 per share in New York Friday.