Sportradar to deliver live streaming content to Hard Rock Sportsbook

New York-listed sports data and technology supplier Sportradar has agreed a deal with Hard Rock Digital to deliver its live streaming sports content to power Hard Rock Sportsbook’s new in-app Streaming Hub.

The multi-year partnership will enable Hard Rock players to access in-app betting and live streaming experiences from more than 150,000 contests across 392 sports properties, including the National Hockey League (NHL), Spanish soccer’s Copa del Rey, Germany’s Bundesliga, Chinese and German basketball leagues, Polish Table Tennis Elite Series, International Tennis Federation (ITF), and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

“With the increase of mobile and growth of in-play sports betting in the US, live streaming has become more important than ever,” said Sportradar group head of regional sales Michael Gandolfo. “By providing our extensive portfolio of content, Sportradar has met that challenge and will enable Hard Rock Sportsbook to enhance its product with an even more engaging and entertaining customer experience.”

Hard Rock Digital president Matt Primeaux commented: “Hard Rock Sportsbook’s new Streaming Hub is one of several recent innovations that demonstrate our commitment to building the best sports-betting product in the market and delivering the ‘Hard Rock experience' to our players anytime, anywhere.

"With Sportradar’s worldwide sports properties, this streaming content represents always-on entertainment and provides our players with a dynamic live betting experience through our app.”

The new deal between Sportradar and Hard Rock Sportsbook builds on their existing partnership which includes pre-match and live betting services and content solutions.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 2.94 per cent lower at $8.91 per share in New York Thursday.