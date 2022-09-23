This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings unveils new retail sportsbooks in Washington state

23rd September 2022 9:09 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed sports betting operator DraftKings has opened two new retail sportsbooks in Washington state through its agreement with the Tulalip Tribes of Washington.

Following an agreement earlier this year, the DraftKings Sportsbooks have been unveiled at Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino, featuring live in-game sports betting and other wagering options, with viewing of sporting events on two of the largest LED screens in the Northwest.

Seattle Mariners great and Baseball Hall of Fame member Randy Johnson opened the sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino, while Seattle Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Steve Largent opened the sportsbook at Quil Ceda Creek Casino. .

“Like all of us at Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino, the DraftKings team is committed to excellence, and we intend to give local sports fans an experience that can’t be beat,” said DraftKings Sportsbook manager at Tulalip Resort Casino Brandon Jones. “These new retail sportsbooks will take our existing world-class gaming experience to a new level, and we are thrilled to be able to show our guests these additions to both properties beginning today.”

DraftKings senior director of retail sportsbook operations Michael Kibort commented: “Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda Creek Casino are preeminent entertainment destinations in the Pacific Northwest. Our brand-new DraftKings retail sportsbooks at each location will provide sports fans in the area and tourists alike with an unmatched in-person gaming experience.”

Customers at Tulalip Resort Casino’s sportsbook can watch up to 10 live sporting events on an LED television screen spanning more than 800 square feet, while placing bets at 20 kiosks and four over-the-counter ticket windows. Another 10 sports betting kiosks are located throughout Tulalip Resort Casino’s gaming floor.

Quil Ceda Creek Casino’s sportsbook features 20 sports betting kiosks and three over-the-counter ticket windows located on the gaming floor and at “The Stage,” Quil Ceda Casino’s entertainment venue and nightclub.

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 6.82 per cent lower at 15.58 per share in New York Thursday.

