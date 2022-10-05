Sportingtech agrees sportsbook deal in Brazil

Malta-based sports betting and iGaming platform provider Sportingtech is expanding its footprint in Latin America through a partnership with a newly established operator in Brazil.

Sportingtech will provide its sportsbook product to the undisclosed Brazilian start-up, which is said to be backed by a consortium of business associates with existing assets in the country.

The Sportingtech-powered offering is expected to go live in early 2023.

“We're incredibly excited to be partnering with this brand at a time when our growth in Brazil couldn’t be moving at a faster pace,” said Sportingtech sales director Jack Smith.

“Our presence in the region is significant and the addition of this latest partner is testament to our continued dedication to growth there, as well as our efforts to bring the highest quality sports betting and casino platform to customers in both established and emerging markets.”