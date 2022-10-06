This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Penn Entertainment agrees early termination deal with Kambi

6th October 2022 11:05 am GMT
Kambi

Penn Entertainment has agreed to pay sports betting supplier Kambi an early termination fee as it switches to its own proprietary technology.

Penn will migrate its online sportsbook from Kambi to its in-house technology in the third quarter of 2023, with retail sports betting operations expected to begin the migration in 2024.

During this time, Kambi will continue to receive revenue share payments related to online and retail sports betting services, as well as a one-time early termination fee of $12.5m and $15.0m for transition services.

“This agreement sets out the continued collaboration between the two parties over the coming years, one which secures certain ongoing revenue for Kambi over the transition period,” said Kambi chief executive Kristian Nylen. “Furthermore, the terms also provide Kambi with additional protections with regard our data and intellectual property.”

Kambi has served as Penn Entertainment’s (formerly Penn National Gaming) sportsbook supplier since 2019, launching together in 15 US states during that time.

“Kambi has been a topflight supplier to Penn in our digital evolution,” said Jay Snowden, CEO of Penn Entertainment. “Kambi’s well-proven, high-quality technology and services have empowered Penn as we pursued our differentiated sports betting strategy, and I’m pleased to have secured our partnership to ensure a seamless transition for both companies.”

Penn Entertainment’s in-house sports betting technology is a result of the $2.0bn acquisition of sportsbook operator Score Media and Gaming, which was first announced in August 2021 and completed in October of that year.

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 0.93 per cent higher at SEK168.55 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, while shares in Penn Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) closed 2.78 per cent higher at $31.40 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Finance Kambi PENN Entertainment Penn National Gaming Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Opinion: Reasons for Optimism

PlayStar and Caesars plan for iGaming in Indiana

Bally’s enters Las Vegas after completing Tropicana acquisition

PointsBet continues North America expansion but full year loss widens

PENN Entertainment to take full ownership of Barstool Sports

Inspired Entertainment returns to profit as Q2 revenue reaches $71.3m

Novibet pens new deals to enter New Jersey and Mexico

Hard Rock names management for new Las Vegas and Atlantic City properties

Interactive drives Q2 revenue growth for newly renamed PENN Entertainment

Play’n GO CEO interview: “We don’t take shortcuts – we focus on building great games”

Evolution live casino studio launches in Connecticut

Jackpocket brings in John Worthington to lead iGaming expansion

Fanatics’ sports betting arm found suitable for license in Maryland

Inspired Entertainment gains Pennsylvania iGaming license

FanDuel brings in Asaf Noifeld to lead casino business

SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution