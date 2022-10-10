Prophet Exchange partners NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets to enter Ohio

Sports betting exchange operator Prophet is planning to enter Ohio next year through an agreement with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

After debuting its betting exchange platform in New Jersey in August, Prophet Exchange aims to launch in the Buckeye State during the first half of 2023.

“After our hugely successful debut in our home state of New Jersey, we are thrilled to bring the exchange betting model to Ohio,” said Prophet Exchange co-founder and CEO Dean Sisun. “Although commonplace in markets like the UK, exchange betting is a brand new concept in the United States - and our expansion is another big step in our mission to become the mainstream sports betting platform in the country.”

Prophet Exchange co-founder and chief operating officer Jake Benzaquen added: “Ohio is set to become one of the biggest sports betting markets in the nation, so we are delighted that bettors will be able to take advantage of our superior pricing in the new year.

“We’re also very excited to partner with the Columbus Blue Jackets, whose major league pedigree will bring greater attention to exchange betting, and help Ohio bettors make more money from their wagers than they would with traditional sportsbooks.”