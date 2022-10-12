BetMGM set sights on Ohio with Cincinnati Reds partnership

BetMGM is entering Ohio’s soon-to-regulate sports betting market through a new multi-year agreement with Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds.

BetMGM will serve as an official sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Reds and open a retail sportsbook at Great American Ball Park.

The BetMGM Sportsbook will be in the space currently serving as the Machine Room restaurant on the northeast side, and will only be accessible from outside the ticketed areas of the ballpark via the arena plaza level entrance.

BetMGM signage will also be prominently featured at Great American Ball Park, including a permanent outfield wall sign, messaging behind home plate, and a branded foul line during select games.

“Today's announcement marks the beginning of our plans to create the most entertaining and dynamic sports betting experiences in Ohio,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Through our relationships with the Reds and MGM Northfield Park, we look forward to bringing unique BetMGM content to Ohio's passionate sports fans.”

The deal marks BetMGM's second sportsbook at a Major League Baseball stadium after the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park in Washington DC, which opened in January. Ohio is scheduled to launch legalized sports betting on 1 January 2023.

“With sports gaming coming to Ohio, the Reds sought to bring the highest quality operator to our ballpark for those fans who choose to participate in sports gaming,” said Cincinnati Reds chief financial officer Doug Healy. “BetMGM is renowned for their expertise in entertainment and sports gaming, and we believe their brand best fits our high customer standards and will also help draw visitors to our city.”

BetMGM also announced that it has extended its partnership with Major League Baseball as an official sports betting partner, having first partnered the league in 2018.