FuboTV is closing down its Fubo Gaming subsidiary in order to focus on future profitability.

Fubo Gaming’s sportsbook business will close with immediate effect after a strategic review found that it is unlikely to contribute to the company’s 2025 profitability targets.

Multiple parties expressed interest in the business, however, none of these opportunities would have allowed Fubo to lower its funding requirements and generate sufficient returns to shareholders, the company said.

As a result, FuboTV will close its [...]