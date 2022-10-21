Sportradar expands official tennis data distribution

New York-listed sports data provider Sportradar is expanding its distribution of official ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour tennis data through a partnership with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI).

The partnership is centered around the introduction of a new secondary feed, which enables the provision of betting-related services based on official ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour scores to bookmakers across the world.

Until now, these bookmakers have not had access to official data, with the new feed delivering scores directly from the umpire’s chair, providing full and uninterrupted coverage of ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events across the season, including all qualifying and doubles matches.

The new feed is being delivered in parallel with the existing official fast data feed, and is made possible through a sub-licensing agreement with Sportradar, TDI and IMG Arena.

Under the deal, Sportradar has also joined the list of suppliers licensed to provide odds and trading services based on the official fast data feed.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sportradar, a leader and innovator in the sports data industry, as a supply partner to TDI,” said TDI CEO David Lampitt. “Together with our existing family of world-class partners, they are helping us expand the distribution of the best tennis data feeds to customers all around the world and generate new revenue streams to invest back into the sport.”

Sportradar managing director of partner and content management Moritz Gloeckler said: “By taking a constructive and innovative commercial approach, TDI has found a way to serve another part of the market with official data.

“This sub-licence agreement enables Sportradar to improve the depth and availability of trusted products to sportsbooks who were previously unable to access official data, broadening the appeal of ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events to fans and bettors.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed at $8.63 per share in New York Thursday.