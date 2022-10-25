Genius Sports signs long-term extension with bet365

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has signed a long-term extension to its official data partnership with betting operator bet365.

The long-term extension will see Genius Sports continue to provide its exclusive portfolio of official data rights, including the Premier League, NFL, CFL, AHL, and NASCAR, among others.

In addition, as the official data partner to the Mid-American Conference, Genius Sports will provide bet365 with the first and only official data feed for betting on NCAA sports.

Genius Sports and bet365 will also explore the implementation of Genius’ suite of new betting products powered by its Second Spectrum tracking and augmentation technology.

“Expanding our partnership with bet365, the largest sports betting brand in the world, demonstrates our commitment to delivering the most innovative and compelling products for our customers,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke.

“Across thousands of events a year, including top-tier competitions such as the Premier League and NFL, we will provide bet365 with the highest quality content and first-of-its-kind betting experience to power immersive and real-time betting markets for millions of customers worldwide.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 6.82 per cent higher at $4.07 per share in New York Monday.