Gaming Intelligence
Unibet partners Swinomish Tribe for Washington sportsbook

25th October 2022 9:19 am GMT
Unibet

Kindred Group is expanding its presence in the United States through a partnership with the Swinomish Tribe.

The partnership will launch the Unibet and Swinomish Sportsbook at Swinomish Casino and Lodge in Anacortes, Washington, subject to licensure and regulatory approvals.

Washington will mark the seventh US state in which Unibet is live with its sportsbook.

“We are very excited to expand our footprint in the US, and to do so together with the Swinomish tribe,” said Manuel Stan, SVP of North America at Kindred Group. “The opening of a Sportsbook Lounge at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge will allow us to offer best in class sports betting experience.”

Kindred's contract with the Swinomish Tribe spans an initial six years and includes the option of extending the partnership for an additional five-year term.

Washington State adopted legislation in March 2020 to authorise sports betting at tribal casinos under amended gaming compacts.

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.13 per cent higher at SEK92.68 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

