Unibet pays out record $6.3m bet in the United States

Kindred Group has settled the largest bet in the company's history after paying out $6.3m in the United States to American entrepreneur Jim McIngvale.

Unibet settled the historic bet following the Houston Astros’ World Series victory, on which Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, had bet $1.05m.

McIngvale also made multi-million dollar bets with other licensed US operators, and is believed to have won a total of approximately $75m on the Astros win, including $30m from Caesars Digital and $5m from Betfred.

“We are happy to congratulate Jim McIngvale on his successful bet on the Houston Astros,” said Kindred CEO Henrik Tjärnström. “As one of the largest online betting operators globally we occasionally take on these bigger bets, and seen as a part of our overall sportsbook business it is a small exposure.”

The win marks McIngvale’s second big bet at Unibet after an unsuccessful $1.5m bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series in 2019.

The settled payout of $6.3m will be shown as part of Kindred’s North America financial numbers in the reporting for the fourth quarter.

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 1.30 per cent higher at SEK100.65 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.