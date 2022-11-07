This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Unibet pays out record $6.3m bet in the United States

7th November 2022 10:28 am GMT

Kindred Group has settled the largest bet in the company's history after paying out $6.3m in the United States to American entrepreneur Jim McIngvale.

Unibet settled the historic bet following the Houston Astros’ World Series victory, on which Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, had bet $1.05m.

McIngvale also made multi-million dollar bets with other licensed US operators, and is believed to have won a total of approximately $75m on the Astros win, including $30m from Caesars Digital and $5m from Betfred.

“We are happy to congratulate Jim McIngvale on his successful bet on the Houston Astros,” said Kindred CEO Henrik Tjärnström. “As one of the largest online betting operators globally we occasionally take on these bigger bets, and seen as a part of our overall sportsbook business it is a small exposure.”

The win marks McIngvale’s second big bet at Unibet after an unsuccessful $1.5m bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series in 2019.

The settled payout of $6.3m will be shown as part of Kindred’s North America financial numbers in the reporting for the fourth quarter.

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 1.30 per cent higher at SEK100.65 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

Related Tags
Finance Kindred Group MLB Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Kindred Group to launch Gamban on Unibet France

Kindred signs up to Sportradar’s ad:s solution

Kindred Group eyes return to growth following Netherlands re-entry

Kambi shares slump as revenue decline continues into Q3

Unibet partners Swinomish Tribe for Washington sportsbook

Unibet to “passively accept” customers from Norway

PressEnter Group names Terese Thagaard as chief legal officer

Relax Gaming debuts in Latin America with Colombia launch

Kindred Group aims to reinstate dividend as earnings improve

Kindred Group signs expanded partnership with NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles

Interview: New CEO Simon Hammon discusses his first 5 years at Relax Gaming

Interview: New CEO Simon Hammon discusses his first 5 years at Relax Gaming

Unibet fined for alleged marketing infractions in Ontario

Kambi reports €34.7m revenue for second quarter of 2022

Kindred Group revenue falls 34% in tough second quarter

Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
MGA
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
SiGMA
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution