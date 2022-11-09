Kambi set to enter Puerto Rico with Liberman Media Group

Kambi has agreed a deal to provide retail and online sports betting technology and services to power a new sportsbook in Puerto Rico.

Kambi has been selected as the sports betting partner of Puerto Rican media company Liberman Media Group (LMG), owner of the Teleonce television network, to power the launch of ApuestaPR.

ApuestaPR aims to differentiate itself from competitors through unique marketing opportunities on Teleonce, combined with Kambi's APIs and marketing tools.

“Partnering with LMG Gaming is an exciting opportunity, as they are on a mission to create the most engaging sports betting product in Puerto Rico,” said Kambi chief executive Kristian Nylén.

“By leveraging Kambi's enhanced empowerment and marketing tools, alongside its popular Teleonce brand, LMG Gaming will be able to reach its target audience and drive player engagement through a bespoke betting experience.”

LMG also plans to complement its online offering with the launch of a wide retail network across Puerto Rico.

“After extensive research the choice was clear, Kambi is by far the best-in-class sportsbook in the industry and we are honored to build our business in Puerto Rico with them,” said Winter Horton, partner at LMG Gaming.

“With our top-rated Teleonce television network providing unlimited marketing and our key retail relationships, we are very confident that ApuestaPR will be the number one sports betting platform in Puerto Rico.”

Sports betting was legalised in Puerto Rico in 2019 by the Governor at the time, Ricardo Rosselló.

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 2.61 per cent lower at SEK183.10 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.