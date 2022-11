Regulated sports betting in California remains a distant dream as almost 75 per cent of precincts report election results.

With 74.9 per cent of California precincts partially reporting the results of the November 8 ballot this morning, regulated sports betting appears to have suffered a resounding defeat.

Both the Tribal-backed Proposition 26 and commercial casino-backed proposition 27 were rejected by voters according to the latest count, with the commercial online sports betting proposition attracting the greatest opposition [...]