Sportradar launches new Australian baseball live streaming platform

Sportradar has entered into a partnership with Baseball Australia to broadcast Australian Baseball League (ABL) games live on a dedicated OTT platform for the first time.

In addition to powering the new OnDemand live streaming service, the multi-year partnerhip also covers worldwide exclusive data and audio-visual betting rights distribution, as well as integrity services via Sportradar’s Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS).

The first games were broadcast on the Baseball Australia-owned OTT platform this week, initially as a web platform, with a dedicated app to be built by Sportradar for the start of the 2023/24 season.

“We’re pleased to partner with Baseball Australia and the ABL to help them reach and engage new audiences both here in Australia and around the world,” said Sportradar director of sports media and partnerships for Oceania, Dave Edwards.

“By taking an intelligent, technology-driven partnership approach to content distribution, rights holders can directly control how their assets are commercialised, while learning more about their fans in the process. We look forward to assisting BA and the ABL as they pursue their ambitious growth strategy.”

Baseball Australia CEO Glenn Williams said: “An ability to house Australian baseball content onto the one platform for fans to see is something we are really excited about. This is a one-stop shop for the fans to consume their baseball content from Little League all the way through to the ABL and Team Australia.

“Partnering with Sportradar, a global company who work with major sports leagues around the world, will be a major boost for baseball in Australia.”

ABL general manager Paul Gonzalez added: “We are excited to partner with Sportradar to bring the ABL into the homes of sport and baseball fans across the world. This is a revolutionary deal with the Australian Baseball League that will not only provide a high-quality stream but also integrity and opportunity to the league.

“We are proud to partner with such a global brand who works with other elite sports bringing the focus back to the Australian Baseball League and its athletes.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 10.26 per cent higher at $9.35 per share in New York Thursday.