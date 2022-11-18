Delasport selected to power FansBet sports and iGaming platform

Sports betting and iGaming solutions provider Delasport has agreed a new deal to power the sportsbook and casino platform of FansBet.

FansBet will re-launch using Delasport’s sports betting, PAM and casino solution under its Maltese B2C license, having previously been powered by SBTech, now part of DraftKings.

“We are honored to be chosen by FansBet as their new provider and look forward to being part of their expansion,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “I am sure that our premium solution of Sportsbook, Casino, PAM, and Managed Services will allow FansBet to take a lead in their markets, engage with their player in new exciting ways and see rapid growth.”

FansBet CEO Enda Gaffney commented: “We strongly believe in offering our players the best possible experience for their everyday betting and gaming.

“Our new partnership with Delasport will allow us to deliver on our promise and reinforce our commitment to quality across the board. By having access to new markets, we’re excited to see what the future brings to our operation, and our players.”