European betting and gaming operator Stanleybet Group has been granted a retail sports betting license in the Spanish province of Andalusia.

Expanding its presence into Spain for the first time, Stanleybet will open its first betting shop in Malaga during the first quarter of 2023, with further rollouts in other cities to follow.

“We had started the process for obtaining the license already in 2019,” said Stanleybet Group CEO Giovanni Garrisi. “Then the pandemic event inevitably slowed [...]