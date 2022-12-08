This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetConstruct enters the Philippines with new sportsbook launch

8th December 2022 6:49 am GMT

iGaming technology provider BetConstruct is powering a new retail and online sportsbook platform in the Philippines for PAGCOR-licensed Jade SportsBet.

Players in the Philippines can now place bets online via Jadesportsbet.com or through retail kiosks at Jade SportsBet outlets. Jade SportsBet also operates a retail sportsbook at leading casino venue Okada Manila.

“We are glad that the number of companies using our services is increasing, and the geographical boundaries are expanding, reaching the Philippines,” said BetConstruct business development executive Levon Ayvazyan. “Having a partner in that country using our platform with clear expectations to drive and grow the business is gratifying for us.”

Jade Entertainment CEO and founder Joe Pisano added: “We are thrilled to bring you the all-new Jade Sportsbook, which carries the largest and the most diversified collection of sports betting offers. We are excited about the new platform that our patrons will surely enjoy.”

Jade was granted licence approval by PAGCOR to launch online sports betting in August 2021.

