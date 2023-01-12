This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BtoBet expands North America footprint with Ontario sportsbook approval

12th January 2023 1:55 pm GMT

NeoGames-owned sportsbook technology provider BtoBet is set to enter Ontario’s regulated market after securing regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The approval paves the way for BtoBet’s entry in the market, where it will be able to provide its sportsbook technology and services to locally licensed operators in the Canadian province.

“Obtaining the registration approval from the AGCO is an important milestone for the company as we seek to expand our presence in the North American region,” said NeoGames president Tsachi Maimon. “This approval underscores BtoBet’s exemplary track record in compliance, and we are excited to be in a position to deliver our market-leading sportsbook technology to customers in Ontario.”

AGCO’s approval comes after the supplier secured GLI-33 Events Wagering System Certification by Gaming Laboratories International for its sportsbook platform in North America.

BtoBet was acquired by NeoGames last June as part of its acquisition of Aspire Global.

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 3.42 per cent lower at $12.69 per share in New York Wednesday.

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Aspire Global BtoBet Canada NeoGames Ontario Sports Betting
