Gaming Intelligence
Altenar expands PalmsBet partnership to include Bulgaria and Peru

20th January 2023 10:21 am GMT

Malta-headquartered sportsbook supplier Altenar has expanded its partnership with PalmsBet to include Bulgaria and Peru.

Having taken the online betting and gaming operator live in Kenya in December, Altenar will power PalmsBet’s sportsbook and virtual sports offering in Bulgaria, as well as launch the operator in Peru later this year.

“This deal with PalmsBet is truly exciting given that Bulgaria is a market full of potential in terms of sports betting and incredibly exciting demographics,” said Altenar commercial account manager George Mavridis.

“Having gone live in Kenya with PalmsBet, the move to the Balkan region for us opens many doors and there is definitely scope to move into new markets in the future.”

