The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has given preliminary approval to six more mobile sports betting operators, with eleven operators now set to go online when the market opens in March.

The MGC completed a string of public meetings this week where commissioners reviewed applications and heard presentations from applicants for untethered Category 3 sports wagering operator licenses.

In yesterday’s meeting, the state regulator voted on the preliminary suitability of the six operators that applied for an untethered [...]